Nina Chanel Abney Reflects on 15 Years of Honing Her Dynamic Painting Practice

When her 10-year retrospective, “Royal Flush,” was organized by the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in 2017, Abney was able to reflect on the development of her work. “In the beginning, I had felt this burden of content,” she explained. “Being a Black artist, and coming from a traditional program, I had this idea that I had to try to render a figure realistically for it to be considered a good painting. In my undergrad figure drawing classes, I was always getting negative critiques because my figures would come out boxy and abstract and stylized. Looking back, I think that not coming into my graduate program from art school allowed me more flexibility in where I draw inspiration, and gave me more of an open mind about how I could approach my own work. It helped me eventually be okay with finding my own style. By the time I had the Nasher show, I could feel this evolution of my work that felt reflective of my interests—graffiti, abstraction, and figuration. I felt like I was coming to a point of culmination of what’s actually me.”

Abney feels making art is not so much about storytelling as it is about presenting scenarios and experiences—whether her own or those of others—from multiple perspectives for people to reflect on. “I struggle with the idea of being thought of as a visual storyteller in a way that considers my work a cohesive narrative,” she said. “I don’t want to be prescriptive or inform someone how they should think, and that’s part of why I veer towards abstraction. I’ve been called a political artist, even to the extent of articles claiming I’m spearheading the Black Lives Matter movement through painting. These issues matter to me, of course, but what that does is put an expectation on me as an artist to create certain types of work when I’d rather just paint about the issues that interest me, whether that’s about race and politics, or just about Black people enjoying nature.”