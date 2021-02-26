Nina Chanel Abney Cubist As far as art market success stories go,strong and steady ascent is a remarkable one; few artists can boast the kind of interest that Abney’s work inspired from the get-go. Beloved by museums, curators, collectors, and fellow artists alike, Abney’s idiosyncratic and dynamic visual style, paired with her willingness and ability to deftly tackle difficult topics, has quickly made the Chicago-born artist a leading figure in contemporary art. Ambitious in scale, her geometric, almostcompositions and flat application of bold colors create intensely rhythmic works that explore the Black experience.

“I think she’s very brave; some of the themes she touches on are quite tough but are very of the times and necessary,” said Marina Ruiz Colomer, a contemporary art specialist and head of day sales at Sotheby’s. “To do so in such an original and unique way is what sets her apart and what makes collectors, auction houses, and everyone else in the art world so excited about her.”

Demand for Abney’s work was apparent starting with a groundbreaking painting at her MFA thesis show at Parsons. Titled Class of 2007 (2007), the 15-foot-wide piece depicts Abney as a white prison guard and her white classmates as Black prison inmates, contrasting the institution’s lack of diversity (Abney was the only Black person in her class) with the disproportionate number of Black men incarcerated in the United States.



