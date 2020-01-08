How Noah Davis Became a Powerful Painter and Museum Founder before His Death at Age 32

Davis was full of ideas, and occasionally seemed like he could barely keep up with his own restless mind.

“The only problem with Noah,” Roberts said, echoing similar stories from Molesworth, “[was that] he would call me and say, ‘Come to the studio, I painted 10 great new paintings.’ He was very fast when he was working. I’d go in there and just be mesmerized. ‘These are unbelievable, can we get them to the gallery? I’ll photograph them.’ Two days later, he would say, ‘Oh, sorry, I painted over every one of them.’”

Henry Taylor This wasn’t self-destructiveness on Davis’s part, but merely what those who knew him recognized as a personal drive to one-up himself. Molesworth described how Davis’s good friend, the painter, called it “a kind of internal besting. Noah would paint something, see how good it was, and then be like, ‘Fuck that, I can do it better.’”

Meanwhile, Davis wasn’t only getting his own practice off the ground. He had taken charge of a storefront space on West Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles, initially to use as a studio, but always with grander ambitions in mind.