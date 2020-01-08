How Noah Davis Became a Powerful Painter and Museum Founder before His Death at Age 32

Davis might have been bemused to learn of this renewed interest from collectors, but he doubtlessly would have been pleased to see how his other passions have survived and evolved. Both Roberts and Molesworth paint a picture of Davis as a young man who was intensely committed to his goals and demanding and confident of his own skills, yet also willing to share his time to support others.
“His idea was to create a place where people who didn’t know it was possible to be an artist could see that it was possible,” Roberts said. “His greatest attribute really was to see possibilities where none existed before.…He was a visionary.”
Meanwhile, Molesworth—now a member of the Underground Museum’s board—is keen to continue honoring Davis’s goals for an institution that has become a beloved part of Los Angeles’s cultural fabric. Did some of Davis’s unrealized plans, I wondered, seem tough to achieve—a bit pie-in-the-sky? She admitted that this might be the case, in certain instances, but welcomed the challenge.
“One of the things I’ve learned in this process, of being a member of the Underground Museum family,” she said, “is that some things that seem implausible actually are not that implausible.”