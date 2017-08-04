Several centuries later, Italian artists from the Baroque period who shared an affinity for classical themes would embed their work with unabashedly carnal details. Bernini, whose 17th-century practice was funded primarily by the Catholic Church, visualized a passionate, lustful pursuit in his sculpture depicting the Greek gods Apollo and Daphne. The marble form depicts Apollo grasping at Daphne desirously, as their two tense bodies arch upward in unison. They are both almost completely in the buff, save for bits of cloth and bark covering their genitals.

In the late 1500s, Caravaggio also borrowed classical motifs with provocative results. In his 1597 painting The Musicians, he depicts a group of four young boys in classical Grecian-style robes that hang suggestively off their bodies. The central figure stares directly out at the audience with a distinctly come hither look. “Everyone in the Renaissance knew what men did to boys in the ancient world, Caravaggio included,” Lear says, referring to the Ancient Greek practice of pederasty, in which adult males took adolescent male lovers.

In addition to camouflaging sex with mythology and classical imagery, artists have also used Biblical themes. Bernini’s Ecstasy of Saint Teresa (1647-52) is perhaps the most renowned (and blatant) example. As inspiration, Bernini clearly took a cue from Teresa’s own writings about her divine encounter with an angel, who pierced her with an arrow: “The sweetness caused by this intense pain is so extreme that one can not possibly wish it to cease, nor is one’s soul content with anything but God. This is not a physical, but a spiritual pain, though the body has some share in it—even a considerable share.”