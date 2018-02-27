Obama Portraitist Amy Sherald Gives Advice to Young Artists

On a strangely balmy day in February, a week after her official portrait of Michelle Obama was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery, Amy Sherald is sitting in a studio at the New York Academy of Art (NYAA). Her long legs, clad in gray jeans, are crisscrossed, and her chin is cupped thoughtfully in her palm. “You’re gonna need to have that Oprah ah-ha moment,” she says, turning to the expectant art student by her side. “You want to know: Is this something I can sink my teeth into?”

Around her the school is abuzz with activity. In one lecture hall Eric Fischl is delivering a group crit to a cohort of first-year students. Around the corner, the floor is covered in a thick layer of straw while a life drawing class quietly sketches a four-horned sheep and two lolling alpacas. This week, Sherald is here for one-on-one crits with second-year students who are preparing their thesis projects. They’ll be graduating in just a few short months. “It’s about helping to take some of the pressure off the transition from being an MFA student to being a civilian, if you will,” she tells Artsy.

Sherald has just been on the receiving end of a pretty significant crit herself. When her official portrait of the former First Lady was revealed—alongside Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of former President Barack Obama—the public reaction came crashing down in a tidal wave of rants and raves. Twitter was awash in fierce opinions. Media outlets from The New Yorker to Fox News had their say, analyzing Sherald’s color palette, criticizing Mrs. Obama’s bare arms, or disparaging the portrait’s supposed lack of verisimilitude.