When friends and family have checked in on me these past months, I’ve occasionally told them I’m worried about my heart. With a job in the news, I spend my work weeks consuming headlines and statistics about COVID-19, and I’ve become alarmingly less shocked and saddened by the toll the pandemic has taken even as we neared and then exceeded a death toll of 200,000 people in the United States.

Caspar David Friedrich I find it difficult to truly comprehend that number alone—let alone the pain of the many millions who miss them. As health experts are telling us that habituation to horror is not only bad for the heart but perilous to our collective health, there is one painting I’ve turned to in order to try and feel what has been lost and to find hope:The Cemetery Entrance (1825).

Romantic Before I saw The Cemetery Entrance, I simply knew Caspar David Friedrich as the Germanpainter of the overpowering landscapes that felt so vast that they dwarfed even the largest of the concerns of my individual world. For the entirety of my senior year in college, his dark, humbling Monk by the Sea (1808–10) was my laptop screen background and my source of calm when I was contemplating my uncertain future.

Friedrich’s work has a sense of awe that I knew would serve as a strong antidote to my current anxiety. So, during the beginning of quarantine, I started browsing his archive online. But I almost passed over The Cemetery Entrance, thinking, “Where is the awe in this brown graveyard?” Unlike his other work, this painting didn’t thrill me in the first two seconds of looking. Instead, encountering The Cemetery Entrance was a spiritually moving game of “I Spy.”

First, I spied the faint outline of an angel flying toward the viewer through the gate. Then, after studying the painting for 15 minutes, I saw what appeared to me to be two wingless angels, or spirits, lying close to the hillside. It was such a pleasure to find things I’d missed on my first glance at the painting. My curiosity deepened and slowly turned to obsession. The Cemetery Entrance quickly became a new treatment for my pandemic-numbed brain.