Cristofano Allori Baroque I’m obsessed withlovelorn take on Judith and Holofernes. The Florentine artist channeled the angst of heartbreak into the boldpainting. It could be described as the 17th-century equivalent of a breakup song.

I’ve never dated anyone famous enough to enter into the pop culture canon of heartbreak, but I’ve always been curious about the couples that do. I imagine it would be embarrassing to have your dirty laundry aired to the world as a work of art, but it would also be a massive ego boost to know that someone loved you—and then possibly hated you—enough to do so.

I was fascinated by actor Dave Coulier claiming in 2013 that he was the subject of Alanis Morissette’s ’90s anthem “You Oughta Know”; I just couldn’t see her feeling such rage against Full House’s dorky Uncle Joey. The internet felt the same, with a collective “him?”