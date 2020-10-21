The Drunks is dotted with small but befuddlingly three-dimensional still lifes—a glistening terracotta jug, an overflowing white wine bowl, a cup that seems to glow in a grey-haired peasant’s hand—that pay tribute to the the Sevillian painter’s bodegón roots. And the contrast between Velázquez’s meaty modeling of cloth and his wispy, moody background inspires even more awe.

On the day I spent looking at the painting for over an hour, countless tour groups passed by, the leader of each one speaking a different language. I imagined these visitors from all over the globe having their own moment, however fleeting, with the drunk guys. After all, it is the drunk guys, not Bacchus, who look directly out at the viewer. Their gaze is conspiratorial, convivial, and never gets old.

Francisco de Goya Ignacio Zuloaga Luis Vassallo Created shortly before Velázquez’s pivotal trip to Italy in 1629, The Drunks represents a turning point in the artist’s work. Until this point, Velázquez had only painted still lifes, religious scenes, and portraits; The Drunks represents an ambitious new direction in its complex composition and mythological themes. The piece has inspired Spanish painters ever since, fromtoto. But the main reason why I’m obsessed with these drunk guys is personal.

When I moved to Spain five years ago, I was chasing down some family history. My grandfather was a Mexican American and native Spanish speaker, and worked as a translator at the American embassy in Madrid during the 1950s and ’60s. He loved being in Spain, and brought his wife and kids over when my mom was three months old. The story goes that my grandfather met an artist at his local bar—known to us now only by his signature, “L. Santos”—and paid him to paint a copy of Velázquez’s The Drunks, but only of the three drunk guys in the middle.