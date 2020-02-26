I’m Obsessed with the Latex-Clad Lady in This Wong Ping Video

Gradually, metaphorical meaning begins to build, as does a sense of mystery. Who is Ruby? And why does she subject herself to fulfilling the fantasies and demands of strangers? The fictional Wong wonders at one point how a person could gain pleasure from watching Ruby treated this way, even though he was the one who asked for the performance in the first place. Why, indeed, do we keep watching violent, sadistic scenes play out across the globe? While protestors are faced with police brutality in Hong Kong, the Western world and media just keep watching.
At one point, Wong’s mother messages him, asking if he’s at the protest. He’s obviously not—he’s spending the museum’s money to look at fetish footage instead. An air of decadence and shame infuses the piece, particularly as Wong, for no apparent reason, begins to tell Ruby unsavory details about his body and his life.