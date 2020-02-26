I’m Obsessed with the Latex-Clad Lady in This Wong Ping Video

Next, we watch the artist open Instagram and toggle to a conversation with a user named “latexruby” (a.k.a. Ruby), who is presented as an online personality and “cam girl.” Somewhat suspiciously, Ruby has been on the platform since just last November: Is she Wong’s creation, as well? She presents herself in full costume, always wearing skin-tight latex from head to toe; only her eyes are visible through cutouts. In various posts, Ruby is alternately dressed as a nun, a bunny, or bound in the ropes used for kinbaku, Japanese bondage play.

Through direct message, Wong “commissions” Ruby to perform for him. “In blue water?” he writes. “Like the blue water cannon the police fired to protestors these weeks. A protest theme [sic] shower [water drop emoji, water drop emoji].”