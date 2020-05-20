I’m Obsessed with the Solitary Figure in Noah Davis’s “Painting for My Dad”

Noah Davis The last time I sawPainting for My Dad (2011) was at the end of February, during the closing weekend of David Zwirner’s retrospective on the late artist. The gallery was packed with people, but I was alone. And while being closely surrounded by strangers now sounds extremely unsafe, at the time it was an integral part of my weekend routine.

I had moved to the city just a few weeks earlier, and spent my weekends roaming through Chelsea, trying to fill my days with as much art viewing as possible, to open myself up to the full scope of what the city’s art world had to offer. The closing weekend of Davis’s retrospective was my second visit to the gallery in as many weeks. I had been struck by a number of works in the show, but that afternoon I found myself circling the massive Painting for My Dad, which hung alone on its own wall.

I wasn’t the only one. There were people all around me, similarly pulled in by the painting. The work is enormous and dark, and in the airy white gallery space, it felt like peering into a bottomless abyss in the wall. Much of Davis’s other works on display were intimately rendered portraits of quiet domestic scenes, but Painting for My Dad was all distance—the lone figure at its center a minuscule shape against the crushing weight of the painting’s dark hues. I was enamored with it then because of the solitude of that figure, and in the months since the world shut down, I find myself returning to it for similar reasons.

Davis painted the canvas in the weeks after his father’s death in 2011, and the anxiety of that moment in the artist’s life is reflected in the piece. The central figure stands alone in a rocky landscape, ahead of him an inky blackness studded with white dots. It’s unclear what the dark is—it’s hard to tell whether what we’re seeing is a descent into darkness or an emergence from it. The figure holds a lantern at his side, but it doesn’t appear to offer the solace of an illuminated path. Instead, the man is stooped over, his head down. He looks paralyzed, unable to step into the darkness ahead of him, unable to turn back to the earth behind him.

Over the course of my afternoons at the gallery, I had come to understand a few of Davis’s painterly trademarks. One of the most obvious is the clear, piercing quality of his figures—a quality that most often comes from his vivid rendering of their faces. It’s visible in works like Man with Shotgun and Alien (2008)or Single Mother with Father out of the Picture (ca. 2007–08), where the subjects feel like they’re looking directly out at the viewer.