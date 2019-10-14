I’m Obsessed with This Strangely Beautiful Painting of Ed Sheeran

I can remember the first time I heard Ed Sheeran’s 2017 earworm “Shape of You.” I was with my wife, in a taxi, in Puerto Rico, and the song would be inescapable for the ensuing sweaty summer weeks. Its bouncy melody was infectious in the true meaning of that overused word—and also already familiar, mainly because Sheeran had plucked it from the TLC song “No Scrubs,” an appropriation that would later lead him to give writing credits to the original’s creators. There was something boldly hateable about the single, and yet it was also fascinating in its idiocy. “I’m in love with the shape of you, we push and pull like a magnet do,” Sheeran keened, content to slaughter grammar on the altar of rhyme. Elsewhere, his attempts at romantic banter play like those of a teenage boy who has recently learned English by reading a book called How to Talk Sexy Fast & Now! “Last night you were in my room,” run these tender, Shakespearean lines, “and now my bedsheets smell like you.”

Not to be completely superficial here, but my complicated enjoyment of “Shape of You” was only heightened once I saw Ed Sheeran: that wild swoop of ginger hair; his pale torso, which doubles as an archive of the world’s worst tattoos, including one of the Heinz Ketchup logo. An unlikely pop star, indeed. A small role in 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby plays on his unremarkableness, as Bridget and a friend hang out with Ed Sheeran before an actual Ed Sheeran concert, and have no freaking idea who he is. The man is puppyish; moody, shirtless portraits only underscore a harmless braggadocio that’s cute, not threatening.