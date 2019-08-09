I’m Obsessed with This Tiny Detail in Rembrandt’s “Susanna”

Whatever indignation pious viewers might feel on her behalf is meant to be subjugated to the erotic desire her normally idealized nude body inspires. What an incredible ethical contortion. A viewer can understand the actions of the leathery old bags to be wicked yet still be complicit in their game with their unwavering gaze.

Art history is filled with such indignities masqueraded as high-minded porn. Sometimes it can be hard to face. Then again, it’s the little things that count when you can’t change the chauvinist past. There’s one detail in this particular painting of the story that strikes me as redeeming in that it treats Susanna honestly. She is beautiful and damned, but she is authentic.