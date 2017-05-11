How an OMA-Designed Art Museum Just Opened in a Remote Town in the DRC

As such, Martens has referred to his efforts in the Congo, which have come to a conclusion with “The Repatriation of the White Cube,” as a “reverse gentrification project.” “If critical art can attract capital and create hipster towns,” he says, “then we have an obligation to figure out where, with whom, and for what it’s going to be.” It’s doubtful that Lusanga will become the next Williamsburg, but the gentrification analogy is an intriguing one.

The project has a bit of a “if you build it, they will come” optimism to it, but the material effects are already apparent. The chocolate sculptures produced by the CATPC (which were recently on view at New York’s SculptureCenter) and sold on the international art market have contributed significantly to the artists’ livelihoods, increasing wealth and opportunity in the region. Some 60 people are now making a living off of the activities of the CATPC, though Martens estimates that that number could be as high as 500, when considering the families they are supporting.

“Culture and the arts are not simply an important dimension of social well-being, they are also a factor in economic development,” says René Ngongo, environmental and political activist and president of the CATPC. The opening of LIRCAEI, Ngongo continues, “provides a glimmer of hope for a post-conflict country and an agro-ecological zone that passively watched on as Unilever collapsed and as its infrastructures progressively fell into decay.” The effects of the visibility and capital generated by the opening of the white cube will enable plantation workers to buy back land and create ecologically sustainable “post-plantations.”

Currently, the funding for LIRCAEI as a joint program is provided through proceeds from the sales of works by the CATPC as well as funding secured by the IHA. Their task is cut out for them, however, to continue to translate visibility into capital, and to keep the wider art world’s attention beyond the excitement of the grand opening.