Why I’m One of 80 Artists Writing Messages of Hope and Rage in the Sky This Independence Day

According to fellow participating artist Zackary Drucker, artists are uniquely qualified to challenge systematic oppression and enable social change in creative and innovative ways.

“As a trans person, I’m part of an expansive network of trans and non-binary people in Los Angeles, many of whom are undocumented and many of whom came here as refugees from their countries where they faced persecution and death for existing,” Drucker said to me in an email. “Many of my friends who made the journey here and got refugee status are now citizens.”

Project organizers Cassils and esparza have shared their relationship to the tenuous categories of migrant and citizen. At our first gathering, esparza spoke to his experience as the only son in a migrant Mexican family of five brothers that had not been incarcerated. Cassils, meanwhile, shared their eye-opening insights as a Canadian national struggling for almost a decade to be a U.S. citizen.