One Artist’s Fight to Decriminalize Tattoos in Japan

Many countries require tattoo artists be trained and licensed, but fall short of restricting tattooing to medical professionals. In New York, for example, tattoo artists must pass a three-hour course on infection control in order to get a license from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“There is no such law which bans people from working as a tattoo artist in Japan,” said Takeshi Mikami, of Masuda’s legal team, in an interview with the advocacy organization Save Tattooing. “Their way of interpreting the medical law is incorrect as they forcefully view tattooing as medical treatment. It is obvious for everyone that tattoos are not medical treatment, but art.”

Medical justifications have been used to prohibit tattoos elsewhere. In 2014, the Inkbomb Tattoo Convention in Apgujeong, South Korea, was subject to a similar police crackdown. As in Japan, Korea requires that tattoos must come from licensed doctors.

Such prohibitions are not just limited to Asia. Tattooing was banned in New York from 1961 to 1997 in reaction to an outbreak of hepatitis B allegedly sourced to local parlors. However, there was a strong belief among tattooists at the time that the ban was an effort to “clean up the city” before the 1964 World’s Fair, according to Mehai Bakaty, who ran a parlor out of his home with his father during the ban’s later years.

“Tattooing at the time wasn’t necessarily the clean, commercial endeavor it was today, and the kind of people being tattooed and doing tattoos were a little more rough-and-tumble,” Bakaty said. Outlawing tattooing may have been a means to push the classes of people historically associated with tattoos out of the public eye.

In Japan, the stigma comes from a similar association with organized crime, according to Kiyoshi Shimizu, who co-operates Save Tattooing with Masuda.

“There was such a boom in the 1970s in movies about yakuza, and all the yakuza characters had huge tattoos,” Shimizu told the Washington Post.