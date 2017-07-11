This One-Man Art Factory Created His Own Market—One $5 Painting at a Time

What’s the difference between a painting, a poster, and a print? Where’s the dividing line between an original and an edition? For Steve Keene—a one-man art-making factory who resides in Brooklyn—those distinctions are simply academic. For over two decades, he’s been cranking out paintings (and earning a healthy living) by sticking to a prolific regimen, selling his creations via eBay, on college campuses, and during idiosyncratic exhibitions.

The mainstream art world got a jolt this spring at Marlborough Contemporary, where Keene had been commissioned to stage a month-long performative installation in its project space. The larger gallery was taken up with canvases by critic’s darling Anne Neukamp; prices, needless to say, were not publicly listed. But visitors who ventured into the back room area found Keene, diligently painting away on a stage that he had constructed himself, surrounded by dozens of acrylic works on panels and chunks of wood that he was selling for between $5 and $20 (cash only). Would-be collectors simply slipped their money into a large collection box.