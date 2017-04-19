One hundred years have passed since the Russian Revolution, and several decades since the end of the Cold War. For many people today, however, Russia remains the same, the “riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma” that Winston Churchill declared it to be in 1939.

But the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow is on a mission to paint a clear picture of at least one reality of Russian life—the art that is being made across the country.

The museum’s most recent initiatives are also its most ambitious: the museum’s first Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art and a massive digital archive (currently under construction) that will document the country’s contemporary art. In the absence of a broad spectrum of arts institutions in Russia, and amid widespread censorship, the archive will fill a gap in the country’s cultural landscape.

On view through May 14, 2017, the Triennial fills Garage’s 65,000-square foot home—a long-derelict modernist structure built as a massive restaurant in Moscow’s Gorky Park in 1968 and redesigned by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas in 2012—with works by 68 Russian artists and collectives made since 2012.

The exhibition’s launch in March was purposely timed to coincide with the centennial anniversary of the Russian Revolution.

“Just as the Russian Revolution spurred the first avant-garde,” writes Garage Chief Curator Kate Fowle in the exhibition catalog, “the Garage is hoping to spur the next.”

Part and parcel to that mission is expanding the field of vision outside St. Petersburg and Moscow to include all eight of Russia’s federal districts, from the Caucasus and Crimea (which was annexed by Russia in 2014) in the southwest, to the post-industrial Urals in the country’s center and Siberia’s far-eastern Pacific coast.