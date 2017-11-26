How One Philanthropist Is Making Studio Space More Affordable for New York Artists

The building at 25 Park Place, in the Manhattan neighborhood of Tribeca, is an unassuming hub of commercial activity. A sandwich shop on the ground floor sits above a boxing gym in the basement, while upper floors are occupied by a law firm and a design agency. The exception, though, is the third floor, where an airy, white-walled space is host to sizeable art studios that brim with work by seven contemporary artists.

The artists are the first cohort of the Hercules Art Studio Program, an initiative launched by designer and philanthropist Andrea Woodner and architect Claire Weisz in 2016. The program offers affordable studio space to recent MFA grads for a two-year term. Though it’s small in scale, only able to support seven artists at a time, Hercules is among very few subsidized studio opportunities for artists in the famously expensive city.

Woodner owns the whole building (as well as the one next door), and when her third-floor tenants at 25 Park Place departed in 2015, she seized the opportunity, hatching a plan to turn it into a series of 300-square-foot artist studios, and to charge artists just $300/month ($1 per square foot).

“I’m foregoing market rent,” Woodner tells me when we meet during the most recent Tribeca Art + Culture Night, for which Hercules studios opens its doors to the public. “It’s not a not-for-profit or anything like that, I’m just subsidizing the rent out of my own pocket.”

Woodner and Weisz renovated the empty office space and designed it to house seven 300-square-foot studios, plus communal space for programming and exhibitions. Then, they set out to find deserving artists who would make the most of the opportunity (and who really needed it, financially).

A three-person jury, including Woodner, architect Mark Yoes, and artist Jennifer Boysen, scoured the MFA shows in the New York area that spring 2015, surveying the graduate work coming out of the art programs at Hunter College, Columbia University, NYU, Parsons, Pratt, the New York Studio School, and Rutgers University. They invited applications and called finalists for in-person interviews, ultimately landing on seven individuals.