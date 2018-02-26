Recently, San Francisco-based type designer James Edmondson noticed something unsettling. Google, Spotify, Airbnb, and Pinterest—companies that had blossomed from nimble tech startups into multi-million dollar giants—had all gradually abandoned their distinctive logos for rebrands so similar, they could have come straight off an assembly line.

Turns out that the new look for big tech is flat, bright sans-serif and essentially interchangeable. It’s the typographic equivalent of walking into your Airbnb in Cologne and realizing it’s decorated identically to your Airbnb in Seoul: different site, same aesthetic.

Edmondson, who spends his days designing offbeat typefaces for his one-man foundry OH No Type Co., evidently struck a chord. His tweet comparing the twinning logos went viral. Type nerds ended up embroiled in a spirited debate; Fast Company Design turned to branding experts for their reactions.

For his part, Edmondson does not view this trend as a positive one.

“These typefaces are ubiquitous, and they lend an air of legitimacy to whatever is being presented,” Edmondson says. “The problem is we don’t always want to perceive corporations as legitimate if they’re not legitimate, or as friendly if they don’t actually have our best interests at heart.”

Arguably, there’s a parallel between the current geometric sans-serif takeover and Helvetica’s domination of corporate branding in the 1960s. Out with the old, in with the new. Tech companies who resist the trend may do so at the risk of appearing old fashioned. Edmondson cites the pared-down Pinterest logo, which abandoned its playful ligatures for a grotesque sans-serif (“grotesque” refers to a simple, classically-proportioned typeface, similar to Helvetica). “You understand why they’re making the shift from a warm and whimsical look to a more straightforward approach,” he says. “They’re just trying to be like the other big boys.”