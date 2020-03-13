Advertisement
Ongoing Coverage of COVID-19’s Impact on the Art World

Mar 13, 2020 4:34pm
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in front of El Prado museum in Madrid on March 12, 2020, after all of Madrid&#x27;s state-run museums were closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images.

The COVID-19 virus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Because of COVID-19’s global spread, museums, art fairs, galleries, and many other art institutions and industry events have been faced with the decision to cancel, postpone, or alter their 2020 editions or planned programming. Artsy has been covering this developing story across many articles. Below is a resource to navigate all our coverage of the COVID-19 virus’s impact on the art world so far.

March:

March 13
The Art Brussels and Art Cologne fairs were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forthcoming editions of Art Brussels and Art Cologne have been postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens. Both of the fairs were originally set to run concurrently, from April 23rd to 26th; Art Brussels has been pushed back to run June 25th to 28th, while Art Cologne will run from November 19th to 22nd. In Brazil, the forthcoming edition of SP-Arte, set to run from April 1st to 5th, has been suspended without a reopening date. Read more.
Museums in New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C. closed en masse to limit COVID-19’s spread.
Some of New York’s largest and most renowned cultural institutions announced they will temporarily close to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The museum closures— including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, Guggenheim Museum, Brooklyn Museum, Queens Museum, Bronx Museum of the Arts, New Museum, Frick Collection, Jewish Museum, The Shed, and others—came after cities in Europe, and others around the world, called off their regularly scheduled programming. Read more.

March 12
The Metropolitan Museum will close after two employees showed symptoms of COVID-19.
New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will temporarily close all three of its locations—The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters—starting in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in New York. The museum did not announce when the closure would end, but said it plans to “undertake a thorough cleaning,” and will announce further plans. Read more.
Paris Photo New York and the Dallas Art Fair were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inaugural edition of the Paris Photo New York fair has been postponed due to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The fair, originally scheduled to open April 2nd on Pier 94 in Manhattan, will take place at a later date that is still to be determined. The Dallas Art Fair has also postponed its 2020 edition, originally slated to run April 16th to 19th. The 12th edition of the Texan fair will now take place from October 1st to 4th. Read more.
After canceling its Hong Kong fair because of COVID-19, Art Basel will host virtual booths for 231 galleries.
Art Basel in Hong Kong was one of the first major art world events canceled as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened last month. The fair’s organizers subsequently said they would offer exhibitors the opportunity to showcase the works they’d intended to bring to Art Basel in Hong Kong through new online viewing rooms, for free. Art Basel announced the 231 dealers who’ve taken them up on that offer. All works in the fair’s online viewing rooms will be listed with either a specific price or a price range—their total value exceeds $250 million, according to Art Basel. Read More.

March 11
The TEFAF Maastricht fair closed early after an exhibitor tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 2020 edition of the TEFAF Maastricht art fair, which opened to VIPs on March 5th and to the general public March 7th, will close four days before its planned conclusion amidst growing fears regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. The Dutch art fair came to the decision in consultation with the city of Maastricht, the venue MECC Maastricht, and local health officials, and after it was revealed that an exhibitor who’d attended the fair last week had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Read more and hear from people on the ground.

March 9
Italy closed all state-run museums and cultural sites as coronavirus cases surged.
The Italian government decided to close all the country’s state-run museums and cultural sites, from the Pompeii archaeological complex to the institution hosting one of the year’s most anticipated exhibitions. The nationwide closure is set to last until April 3rd. Read more.

March 4
The Louvre reopened after closing due to staff concerns about the coronavirus.
The Louvre has reopened its doors following conversations between museum management, union officials, staff, and the Ministry of Health, after concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak forced the Paris museum to close for 2 days. Read more.

March 3
Art Dubai postponed its 2020 fair due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Art Dubai announced that the 14th edition of the art fair, set to take place from March 25th to 28th, will be postponed due to growing concerns about the coronavirus. The event will take on a new format instead and focus on holding a smaller lineup of events and exhibitions focused on the local arts scene. Read more.
Despite three galleries dropping out due to the coronavirus, the TEFAF Maastricht fair will proceed as planned.
The 33rd edition of the TEFAF Maastricht art fair will still open as scheduled, but several exhibitors have dropped out over coronavirus fears. The fair’s decision to continue comes amid increased tension over how the international art market will handle the spread of the disease. Read more.

March 2
The Louvre closed amid staff concerns about the coronavirus.
Staff members of the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, have voted to close the institution’s doors indefinitely as fears surrounding the coronavirus continue to rise. Read more.


February:

February 24
Museums in Italy shut down amid the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
Museums in Venice, Turin, and Milan have closed as a result of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in northern Italy. Seven Italian regions have been directed to close their museums, including Lombardy, which is home to most of the more than 200 individuals infected with the virus in Italy. The ministry of culture has also revoked free entry to state museums throughout the country, which is normally offered on the first Sunday of every month. Read more.
Sotheby’s relocated its Hong Kong auctions to New York as the coronavirus crisis worsened.
Sotheby’s is relocating its marquee spring auctions in Hong Kong to its New York City headquarters amid fears of the growing coronavirus epidemic. The move will impact the house’s evening sale of modern art and its evening and day sales of contemporary art, all now due to take place April 16th in New York; the rest of the planned Hong Kong auctions have been postponed until the first week of July. Read more.

February 20
After canceling its Hong Kong fair, Art Basel will launch online viewing rooms.
Art Basel will launch online viewing rooms in March timed to what would have been the 2020 edition of their Hong Kong fair, which was canceled earlier this month amid fears about the coronavirus outbreak. The first iteration of the initiative will run from March 20th to 25th; all the galleries that had signed up for this year’s Art Basel in Hong Kong have been invited to participate for free. Read more.

February 6
Art Basel canceled its Hong Kong fair in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Following weeks of pressure stemming from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China and, before that, the ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, Art Basel’s parent company MCH Group announced on Thursday that it is canceling the 2020 edition of its Hong Kong fair. Read more.

February 5
Gallery Weekend Beijing postponed its upcoming edition due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gallery Weekend Beijing will either postpone or cancel its 2020 edition due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. The organizers said they will make a final decision by March 15th. Read more.

February 3
Hong Kong galleries voiced support for Art Basel amid calls to cancel its local fair due to the coronavirus outbreak.
After international exhibitors called for the cancellation of Art Basel in Hong Kong due to the coronavirus outbreak, local galleries are rallying around the fair organizers and the region’s arts scene. The Hong Kong Art Gallery Association, comprising over 50 Hong Kong-based galleries, released a statement defending Art Basel and saying that overseas galleries are misinformed about the situation on the ground, in part due to sensational media reports. Read more.


January:

January 30
Gallerists called on Art Basel to cancel its Hong Kong fair due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Exhibitors at Art Basel in Hong Kong have asked the fair to cancel its upcoming eighth edition in March due to concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus. Read more.

January 28
Museums in China and Hong Kong closed indefinitely in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Museums in mainland China and Hong Kong are shutting down indefinitely as part of the efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus. In Hong Kong, all facilities overseen by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD)—including the Hong Kong Museum of Art—will be closed from January 29th onward, according to a notice on LCSD’s website. Read more.
