March:

March 13

The Art Brussels and Art Cologne fairs were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museums in New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C. closed en masse to limit COVID-19’s spread.





March 12

The Metropolitan Museum will close after two employees showed symptoms of COVID-19.

New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art will temporarily close all three of its locations—The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters—starting in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in New York. The museum did not announce when the closure would end, but said it plans to "undertake a thorough cleaning," and will announce further plans.

Paris Photo New York and the Dallas Art Fair were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural edition of the Paris Photo New York fair has been postponed due to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The fair, originally scheduled to open April 2nd on Pier 94 in Manhattan, will take place at a later date that is still to be determined. The Dallas Art Fair has also postponed its 2020 edition, originally slated to run April 16th to 19th. The 12th edition of the Texan fair will now take place from October 1st to 4th.

After canceling its Hong Kong fair because of COVID-19, Art Basel will host virtual booths for 231 galleries.

Art Basel in Hong Kong was one of the first major art world events canceled as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened last month. The fair's organizers subsequently said they would offer exhibitors the opportunity to showcase the works they'd intended to bring to Art Basel in Hong Kong through new online viewing rooms, for free. Art Basel announced the 231 dealers who've taken them up on that offer. All works in the fair's online viewing rooms will be listed with either a specific price or a price range—their total value exceeds $250 million, according to Art Basel.





March 11

The TEFAF Maastricht fair closed early after an exhibitor tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 2020 edition of the TEFAF Maastricht art fair, which opened to VIPs on March 5th and to the general public March 7th, will close four days before its planned conclusion amidst growing fears regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. The Dutch art fair came to the decision in consultation with the city of Maastricht, the venue MECC Maastricht, and local health officials, and after it was revealed that an exhibitor who'd attended the fair last week had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.





March 9

Italy closed all state-run museums and cultural sites as coronavirus cases surged.

The Italian government decided to close all the country's state-run museums and cultural sites, from the Pompeii archaeological complex to the institution hosting one of the year's most anticipated exhibitions. The nationwide closure is set to last until April 3rd.





March 4

The Louvre reopened after closing due to staff concerns about the coronavirus.

The Louvre has reopened its doors following conversations between museum management, union officials, staff, and the Ministry of Health, after concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak forced the Paris museum to close for 2 days.





March 3

Art Dubai postponed its 2020 fair due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Art Dubai announced that the 14th edition of the art fair, set to take place from March 25th to 28th, will be postponed due to growing concerns about the coronavirus. The event will take on a new format instead and focus on holding a smaller lineup of events and exhibitions focused on the local arts scene.

Despite three galleries dropping out due to the coronavirus, the TEFAF Maastricht fair will proceed as planned.

The 33rd edition of the TEFAF Maastricht art fair will still open as scheduled, but several exhibitors have dropped out over coronavirus fears. The fair's decision to continue comes amid increased tension over how the international art market will handle the spread of the disease.





March 2

The Louvre closed amid staff concerns about the coronavirus.

Staff members of the Louvre , the world's most visited museum, have voted to close the institution's doors indefinitely as fears surrounding the coronavirus continue to rise.




