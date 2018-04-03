The Ongoing Influence of Frank O’Hara, the Art World’s Favorite Poet

In the history of museum employees, Frank O’Hara wins the prize for taking the most legendary (and productive) lunch breaks. As a curator at the Museum of Modern Art from 1955 to 1966, he used the midday respite to pen his famous Lunch Poems. He vividly rendered his activities in New York, from consuming a hamburger and a malted to spotting cabs and construction workers on the streets. In “Ave Maria,” he famously urged American mothers to let their children go to the movies for sordid reasons. “They may even be grateful to you,” he wrote, “For their first sexual experience / which only cost you a quarter.”

These verses are emblematic of a larger cultural shift, in the late 1950s and early ’60s, toward Pop Art and aesthetics that embraced the everyday. Yet O’Hara was more than a product of his time. As he co-organized 19 MoMA exhibitions, wrote criticism, and embedded himself among painters, the poet made a direct impact on American art. Additionally, his unfettered support for the Abstract Expressionists of his day offers a glimpse into midcentury America’s sexual and international politics.

Born in 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland, O’Hara grew up immersed in music. He studied piano as a child, harboring dreams of playing professionally (eventually, he viewed writing as “playing the typewriter”). After serving in World War II, he attended Harvard. There, he shared a room with the artist Edward Gorey and began publishing poems and stories in The Harvard Advocate. He traveled to and from New York, becoming enamored with the city and its literary and visual art scene. As he later wrote in the book Meditations in an Emergency, “One need never leave the confines of New York to get all the greenery one wishes—I can’t even enjoy a blade of grass unless I know there’s a subway handy, or a record store or some other sign that people do not totally regret life.”