The Shed Opens with an Inclusive Mission in an Exclusive Part of New York

And while The Shed may be successfully blurring the lines between different disciplines of art, transcending the class disparities that the high-end real-estate behemoth has been accused of exacerbating will likely prove more difficult.

The Shed has placed public programming and education at the center of its mission. Tamara McCaw, chief civic program officer, remembered being drawn to The Shed by Poots’s mission: “Alex said, ‘We are not interested in doing sort of arts education or community stuff down the hall. We really want to center that work and center it into our mission and commissioning.’” And there are plans to make underrepresented groups center stage.

To highlight emerging artists, The Shed has Open Call, an initiative that invites 52 New York–based artists to showcase their work in the space. The Shed has also already partnered with around 20 schools across New York for educational initiatives, such as a poetry program called DIS OBEY and FlexNYC dance classes—the latter of which will culminate in a performance at The Shed.