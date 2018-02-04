As Opioid Epidemic Worsens, Photographers Are Finding New Ways to Capture Addiction

On September 8, 2016, the Ohio city of East Liverpool shared two photographs on Facebook showing a man and a woman in a car, both slumped over and unconscious from overdosing. In the backseat was a little blonde boy in a dinosaur T-shirt, staring directly into the camera.

The images, which quickly went viral, served as visual, chilling proof that that the country is in the throes of a devastating opioid epidemic. Today, people addicted to heroin or prescription pain medication permeate American society—2.1 million in 2016. “The needle doesn’t discriminate,” noted Philip Montgomery, a photographer who recently captured the opioid crisis for the New Yorker. “It could really be any of us.” No longer are addicts societal outsiders; they are lawyers and football players, nurses and stay-at-home moms. And, as our understanding of drug users shifts, so too does the visual language of addiction.

The United States first stumbled into opioid addiction following the Civil War, when morphine use became widespread among injured veterans. Soon the drug was sold publicly as a cheap, everyday relief for numerous ailments and spurred rampant abuse. When heroin was introduced by the pharmaceutical company Bayer in 1895, designed and marketed as a cure-all morphine substitute, the crisis of addiction only ballooned. By 1914, with the passage of laws taxing opiate and coca leaf products, the U.S. government finally launched an aggressive media campaign against drugs and drug users. Thus, the imagery around drugs shifted from advertising—like Bayer’s for heroin—to propaganda that portrayed the addict as an immoral, disease-ridden criminal.