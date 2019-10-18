Why ‘Outsider Art’ Is a Problematic but Helpful Label

“I’ve seen contemporary art dealers who show self-taught artists, and work that’s been part of the outsider canon, and they try to distance themselves from the term—because they are so deeply vested in the contemporary art conversation,” Edlin said. “They think outsider is uncool and they are liberating the work in some way. Of course, the art holds up in any arena or institution, but some tend to exaggerate connections between work that is, for the most part, not influenced by the canon, and work that is. They think this helps to ‘validate’ outsider art, which is, of course, nonsense. In other cases, it’s just a sales technique.”

Edlin summarized one definition of outsider art as being that which is “made by untrained artists, that’s not academic or influenced by art-historical references.” That’s a helpful foundation to build on. But however easy it is to use outsider art as a shorthand for a type of liberated and unpretentious making, there are still gray areas to consider, he said. For instance, how plausible is it to escape the influence of other artists in this day and age? Does having any formal training disqualify one from being identified as an outsider?

One thing that’s clear is that outsider status is not something that can be borrowed or faked; it’s not a mantle that can be donned when it’s convenient, though that certainly doesn’t stop artists from trying. Outsiders are “making work that is an extension of who they are and what they’ve been through,” Edlin said. “It’s not about trying to please their dealer, the press, the curator, or their classmates.”

That can get confusing, of course, because all artists make work reflecting their personal experiences, even the ones who received MFAs from Yale. Perhaps it ultimately comes down to artists’ outlooks and intentions—or, rather, a lack of intentions.



