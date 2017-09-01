Why Is the Oval Office an Oval?

The Oval Office has served as the backdrop for some of the most iconic moments in 20th-century U.S. presidential history. It was there that Richard Nixon shook hands with Elvis and took a phone call from the moon; it was there that both Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy elaborated on their decisions to send federal troops to desegregate American schools.

In fact, the office has become so ingrained in the American consciousness that many assume it has been around as long as the country itself. That’s one of the most common misperceptions about the now-iconic space, says White House Historical Association research historian Evan Phifer.

“I’ve seen things printed that say, ‘Lincoln worked in the Oval Office’—and at that time the president’s office was actually on the second floor of the White House residence,” he notes. “Really, the Oval Office as a concept only dates back to 1909.”