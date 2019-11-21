Overlooked Abstract Expressionist Bernice Bing Searched for Identity through Painting

This oscillation is the work of an artist tirelessly grappling with her identity—what art historian Susan Landauer has described as being “on the brink of solidifying or dissolving.” Although Bing eventually joined the Asia American Women Artists Association in 1989, which finally surrounded her with the Asian community, her final years were also deeply introspective. She traveled around China, Japan, and Korea for three months in the mid-1980s, but any sense of belonging that she may have been looking for was destroyed. “I was a stranger,” she once reflected about her time in China.

Wang Dongling Her later “Quantum” (1991–93) and “Cosmic Gap” (1990–92) series journey back into the conception of her spirituality: Zen calligraphy. In Abstract Calligraphy (1987), Bing drew influence from one of her mentors,, who taught her at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou in 1984. In the work, she embodied his merging of Western and Eastern aesthetics to create “a new synthesis with a very old world,” as she wrote in an artist statement in 1990. Her works Raging Wind (1986), Vital Energy (1986), and Lotus Root (1990) all show an artist moving towards reconciling her relationship with the West and East, succeeding through an insatiable desire for balance. “I have made a path to my heart with Chinese calligraphy,” Bing continued. In Chinese calligraphy, she found the light.