Titian Renaissance Inmid-16th-century painting Diana and Actaeon (1556–59), a fantastical Greco-Roman myth is recounted in a vivid flourish of oil paint and dramatic figuration. The piece shows Diana, chaste goddess of the hunt, bathing as Actaeon mistakenly stumbles upon her. Startled and scandalized, Diana instantly transforms Actaeon into a stag to be killed and eaten by his own hounds. Considered a seminal Europeanmasterpiece, much has been written on the painting, yet one central figure stands untouched by art-historical analysis: the black woman bending over to help Diana recover her clothing.

During the European Renaissance, identity and emphasis on individuality were highly valued concepts within visual culture. Portraiture gained popularity, as did the idea of the artist as celebrity. Even with this focus on the self as imminent, attention paid to other cultures was slow and often fetishitic. In particular, the late 15th century saw a shift in European focus to the commodities and “exoticism” of the eastern and western coasts of Africa. Depictions of Black women during this period exemplify this interest in the foreign, “unknowable” people of the continent.

The Black woman in Titian’s Diana and Actaeon is tucked into the far right corner of the frame. An attendant to Diana, she awkwardly bends her body to help cover Diana’s body from Actaeon’s view. Her hair is adorned with blue embellishments and her ears are bejeweled with a red-and-gold pendant. Her skin is a shade of dark brown, similar to that of the trees surrounding the scene. Her face is round, with a button nose unreasonably upturned as she lunges toward Diana in a panic.