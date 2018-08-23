To top off this dramatically awful string of events, Abstract Expressionism was on the rise to critical prominence––leaving Avery behind. In 1951, the artist would make a total of $50 in sales.

Under the shadow of chronic pain, illness, financial stress, and a seemingly doomed career, Avery retreated to a familiar coping mechanism: relentless work. Into the studio he went, tackling larger canvases and applying thin layers of paint to create the mottled colors of his late work. Waterfall (1954) and Tangerine Moon and Wine Dark Sea (1959) serve as fine examples of his minimal compositions, where unusual colors stand with new depth. In The White Wave (1956), two fields of navy are shattered by a jagged shape of white, whose bottom is cut off by a rounded shape of deep umber. The title suggests that we are looking at a wave crashing on the shore, but the curved form at the bottom shifts the picture plane into another dimension—one in which the wave of white could almost be a group of clouds, passing over a very simple earth.

Despite Avery’s lapses in sales and health, critics and artists continued to swarm him with affection. In December 1957, the influential critic Clement Greenberg penned an article on Avery in Arts Magazine that redirected his career’s course. This write-up spurred other favorable notices, and by 1960, Avery found himself in an unexpected place: standing in the middle of the Whitney Museum of American Art, surrounded by his own retrospective.

Hung across the museum’s walls was the work of his lifetime: from academic drawings to the watercolors that would foreshadow his famed aesthetic, and the paintings completed in his robust period of the 1940s. Closing off the exhibition was a pool of work made during the later years of his life, in which simplified compositions and sensitive colors depict a world unlike Avery’s own; an alternate reality full of tranquil, harmonious, balanced scenes––free of depression or illness.