When he was born in 1885, Avery’s family was dependent upon the income his father received as a tanner in the villages of Sand Bank and Altmar, New York. But in 1905, his father would lose his life in a freak wood-chopping accident, and over the next 10 years, all of his brothers would die—making him the sole male in a family of nine women. Avery would begin working in factories at age 16; his family would have to move into increasingly smaller living quarters due to strained finances.

Bored by the monotony of factory work, Avery sought out mental stimulation by taking night classes at a nearby art school. His passion for making was immediate. Avery’s family saw the usually withdrawn boy flourish. His sister-in-law took a nursing job to help support the family. With the added income, Avery was able to take a job as a file clerk at the Travelers Insurance Company, where his schedule (clocking in from 6 p.m. to midnight) allowed him to transfer to the School of the Art Society of Hartford.

Some biographers conclude that it was because Avery experienced death so frequently in his formative years that he turned to work as a defense mechanism against life’s uncertainties. As curator Barbara Haskell writes in her essay for Avery’s 1982 retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art : “He responded to this sense of temporality with an unrelenting compulsion to work, as if work itself would provide a deliverance from the terrors of everyday reality.” That attitude extended into his artistic studies, as well, where he constantly labored towards refining his painting to meet his teachers’ standards. Avery likened himself to a shoemaker––someone who worked diligently, night and day, regardless of mood or inspiration.