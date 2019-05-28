How the Paint-By-Numbers Inventor Inspired Americans to Paint

But it was Robbins’s move to Palmer Show Card Paint Company, in 1949, that led to his first big break. The company’s founder, Max Klein, had given Robbins a mission: sell more paint. His solution was paint by numbers. The activity tapped into the post-war American public’s newfound leisure time. With the war behind them and a fast-growing economy bolstering their quality of life, Americans discovered both time and energy to devote to hobbies.

Robbins’s concept was straightforward: a kit that would allow anyone, even those who’d never taken an art class, to create a detailed painting. Using his knowledge of how to build a readable composition by layering and arranging colors, he devised a technique to simplify the process. To create each kit, he first painted an original artwork. Next, he placed a plastic sheet over it, upon which he outlined its forms and shapes, assigning a number and corresponding color to each of them. In this way, paint by numbers was born.