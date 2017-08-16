This Painter Captured Solar Eclipses before Photography Fully Could

It was 1918, and a solar eclipse was on its way. The American artist Howard Russell Butler had accepted a commission from a bigwig astronomer at the University of Virginia to paint the fleeting event in which the moon completely covers the sun. Though photography wasn’t yet capable of capturing all the nuances of the celestial phenomenon, Butler—a former physics major, Sunday astronomer, and celebrated portraitist—was up for the challenge.

What he hadn’t realized, however, was how how brief the experience would be. The astronomy team revealed that he would have just over 112 seconds—about 1.8 minutes—to observe the eclipse. (He was accustomed to having two hours in front of a subject to paint a portrait.) Could he create an accurate representation of the spectacle in such a short window of time?

From 1918 until his death in 1934, Butler tracked down and painted four total solar eclipses. The artist’s first was in Oregon, the second in California (1923), the third in Connecticut (1925), and the fourth—serendipitously, given that an eclipse’s path is generally between only 10 and 70 miles wide—in his own backyard in Maine (1932).

This summer, to coincide with the 21st century’s first solar eclipse in the U.S., all four of Butler’s eclipse paintings are on view in “Transient Effects: The Solar Eclipses and Celestial Landscapes of Howard Russell Butler” at the Princeton Museum of Art.

To a contemporary eye, the paintings are mesmerizingly beautiful and mysterious: The round, fiery masses at the center of each canvas look as if some magical force is churning inside them, forcing unruly flames to explode from the edges of each eclipse’s dark, circular core.