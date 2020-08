Why Painter Eddie Martinez Is Having His Biggest Market Year Yet

As Martinez has pushed his practice in new directions, that collector base has remained loyal, all the while getting much bigger and geographically more diverse. According to Nash, his “work is collected globally, and equally by younger and more established collectors.” At last year’s FIAC fair in Paris, the gallery sold two paintings by Martinez to collectors from Europe and America, for prices ranging up to $150,000.

All his institutional shows and primary market activity have helped fuel a newly turbocharged secondary market. Through 2018, only a relative trickle of Martinez’s works were coming to auction—no more than eight in a single year. Then last year, his work hit the auction block 33 times. If that uptick seems dramatic, consider that it has already been surpassed this year. Despite the historic disruptions to the cadence of auctions due to COVID-19, Martinez’s work has come to auction 46 times so far in 2020.

“Western collectors were among the first group to collect Martinez’s works,” said Ada Tsui, an associate specialist of modern and contemporary art at Christie’s Asia Pacific. “It wasn’t until two years ago when his works started gaining attention from Asian collectors. With strong gallery support and several international solo museum exhibitions…it is no surprise to see that Martinez has a continuous growing global appeal.”