Painter Etel Adnan’s Career Didn’t Take off until Her Eighties—Now She’s an Inspiration to Young Artists

The market, too, has gradually started appreciating Adnan’s work. At Art Basel in Basel this year, Galerie Lelong’s booth sold paintings by Adnan for €30,000–€50,000, prints starting at €2,000–€3,000, and tapestries and leporellos for €70,000 and €18,000, respectively.

Carolee Schneemann Ione Saldanha And the tale of Adnan’s career is still evolving. With a show opening later this month, Lelong will further contextualize Adnan’s work by placing it alongside that of the ever-experimentaland Brazilian painter. And this summer, MASS MoCA is giving Adnan a solo presentation that connects her poetry with her art practice.

“I think that we’re at the end of hero worship,” says Sabbatino, explaining why artists like Adnan are thankfully receiving their due. “We’re looking to expand history, we’re looking at women artists, we’re looking at artists who were, quote, forgotten.” That’s just one of the many narratives in which Adnan plays an integral role. As additional exhibitions reframe and reconsider her practice, the artist’s reputation grows for having both a singular aesthetic vision and a crucial position within the international art canon. Her quiet, meditative canvases are finally able to speak for themselves.