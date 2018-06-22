Painter Etel Adnan’s Career Didn’t Take off until Her Eighties—Now She’s an Inspiration to Young Artists

Etel Adnan Ninety-three-year-old Lebanese artist’s lovely, simple compositions argue for the persistence of peaceful landscapes—despite whatever violence pervades the daily news. For over five decades, she’s made small-scale paintings of mountains, skies, and water, all rendered in interlocking color blocks. A solid circle often adorns the top of her canvases, representing a sun that shines benevolently on the hills and valleys below. The creamy hues, which she typically applies with a palette knife, further contribute to a sense of lush harmony. The work is easy on the eyes and spirit.

That’s not to say that Adnan hasn’t engaged with harsh realities. Born in 1925 in Beirut, the artist was immediately attuned to ideas of colonialism and cultural difference: Her father was Syrian, her mother was Greek, and Lebanon was still under French rule. She later wrote in a poem , “This unfinished business of my / childhood / this emerald lake / from my journey’s other / side / haunts hierarchies of heavens / … / Under a combination of pain / and machine-gun fire / flowers disappeared.”

The artist studied philosophy at the Sorbonne in Paris and later in the United States at Berkeley and Harvard, quickly applying her beliefs throughout her own revolutionary writing (she’s still best known for her poetry). From a teaching post at Dominican College in San Rafael, California (now Dominican University of California), Adnan lent her voice to protesting the French occupation of Algeria, and eventually the Vietnam War. She began painting only in 1958, at the encouragement of an artist colleague, Ann O’Hanlon.