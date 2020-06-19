Painter Genesis Tramaine Is Transforming What It Means to Make Religious Art

Tramaine warmly recalled sitting with her grandmother around the kitchen table and listening to her sage teachings. “It’s a state of love that has been ingrained in me,” she said. Traimaine felt it was crucial to highlight and celebrate her grandmother, whose commanding presence and knowledge-sharing fuels much of her artistic practice.

Tramaine’s relationship with her grandmother allowed her to take the role of faith in her paintings very seriously. The artist recalled that if her grandmother wasn’t blasting her gospel hymns, she was reciting scriptures from the Bible.

Alongside expected materials like acrylic and oil paints, Tramaine paints with Yeshua—the Hebrew word used to refer to Jesus, which is listed as a material for each of the works in the show. “Yeshua is the source!” Tramaine said. “The sauce! The magic! Without Yeshua, it ain’t nothing. It’s not my hand alone that delivers the work, I’m just a vessel. Without Yeshua, it’s just paint.” Tramaine makes use of other unconventional materials, too, like Lawry’s seasoning salt in her rust-hued painting Salt, Light, & Grits (2020).