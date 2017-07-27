This Painter Turned a Public Park into His Studio—and You’re His Subject

Anyone who has ever sat for a portrait—whether it was with a boardwalk caricature artist or a hyper-realist painter—knows that it’s hard not to be critical of the finished product. Maybe your eyes aren’t quite right, or your chin is bigger than you remember it from the mirror.

San Juan, Puerto Rico-based artist Jesús “Bubu” Negrón recognizes the tension and vulnerability that portraiture can provoke. And this week, on Manhattan’s High Line, he’s foregoing it by sketching people’s backs, rather than their faces.

“We all know our face so well—all its little details. So when someone tries to capture it, we’re inevitably critical,” says Negrón. “But when you don’t see your face, you concentrate more on your personality.”