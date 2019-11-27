Painters Love Raoul De Keyser—Now the Market Is Catching Up

That energy comes into sharp focus in the 1990s, which also aligns with a key moment in De Keyser’s rise to prominence: inclusion in 1992’s Documenta 9, overseen in that iteration by a Belgian artistic director, Jan Hoet. Before then, De Keyser had primarily been exhibiting within his native Belgium, as Daniel Herleth, co-director of Galerie Barbara Weiss in Berlin, noted.

“The work from the early ’90s through the mid-2000s, that’s really his heyday,” said Schouwink, an observation echoed by other dealers. The paintings that hung in Documenta⁠—works like Front (Front) and Flank (Face), both from 1992—are brutally spare; the former painting features a wash of faded red, vaguely resembling dried blood, and marred by little erratic splatters of darker pigment.