“Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” Is Picasso at His Most Revolutionary—and Most Reprehensible

When it comes to Pablo Picasso, the world is of two minds. The trailer for the second, Ron Howard-produced season of National Geographic’s Genius presents a magnificently-coiffed Antonio Banderas as the Spanish painter. The first season told Albert Einstein’s story; the impending episodes suggest Picasso is second only to the man who proposed the theory of relativity.

Navigate current events platforms, though, and you’ll find the artist’s name mentioned in a very different context. In the #MeToo era, journalists are citing Picasso as one of art history’s worst misogynists—name-dropped alongside contemporary offenders like Thomas Roma and Chuck Close. Rather than a heroic innovator, the Spanish painter is presented as an abusive, misogynist scumbag.

According to writer Miles J. Unger, existing literature on the artist also veers toward these extremes. “There are two types of Picasso biographers,” he told Artsy. “The ones who think he can do no wrong, and the people who think he could do no right.” The first approach, he believes, obscures the true source of the masterpieces: the fury and fear of an insecure man. The second ignores their crucial impact on modern art, as well as the joy and new perspectives they offered the public. In his new book, Picasso and the Painting that Shocked the World, Unger adheres to a third approach: “Be honest.” Using the story of Les Demoiselles d’Avignon (1907) in particular, he attempts to encapsulate what made Picasso so revolutionary—and so reprehensible.