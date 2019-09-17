Why the Palette Knife Is an Essential Tool for Artists

Palette knives are useful for applying clean patches of color onto blank canvas or over an existing dry layer of paint. The blade allows you to swipe a layer of color onto the canvas in a motion that recalls a baker smoothing frosting over a cake. With a palette knife, you don’t need to dilute your paint with medium as you would with a brush. As a result, the color that you apply with a palette knife is more vibrant.

If you apply a patch of paint too thickly, you can scrape some off using the edge of the palette knife’s blade. This method pulls off excess paint without weakening the color statement.