A Paradise of Baroque Frescoes Is Tucked inside an Austrian Crypt

Crypts—those subterranean vaults that house the dead—aren’t often associated with bright, stunningly beautiful art. But travel to Altenburg Abbey, a centuries-old monastery perched in the tiny Austrian hamlet of Altenburg, and you’ll find one of the world’s finest Baroque frescoes in its underground burial chambers.

Step down into the abbey’s underbelly and you’ll be surrounded by walls blanketed with exuberant arabesques and lively patterns of pastel-hued seashells. From afar, it resembles the kind of joyous confection that might have covered one of Marie-Antoinette’s decadent chambers. But a closer look reveals the complexity of the massive wall painting. In between its curlicues and charming bits of sea life are elaborate images depicting death. On one wall, an agile skeleton with a tuft of stringy hair and an arrow takes aim at cherubs. Two that he’s targeted already lay behind him. Elsewhere, death is depicted as the mythical figures Mercury (Roman god of commerce and financial success) and Neptune (Roman god of the sea).

This fabulously detailed, inventive fresco is the work of 18th-century Austrian artist Paul Troger, whose paintings decorate many of Altenburg Abbey’s lofty rooms. Together, these works comprise his most ambitious project.