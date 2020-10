Paris Maintains Art Market Momentum despite FIAC Cancellation

Paris Art Week is underway in the French capital, albeit without its marquee event, the FIAC art fair, canceled just weeks before its planned opening due to the pandemic. While the usual hoard of international collectors, curators, journalists, and art lovers isn’t flocking to the city, local galleries are coordinating their efforts online and in person to come together (in safe numbers), enjoy some (socially distanced) art, and make some sales. There’s a focus on galleries and some fun initiatives—such as an art scavenger at the Grand Palais organized by Perrotin and the Réunion des Musées Nationaux this weekend—as well as several smaller fairs going ahead with physical editions and major auctions (conducted both in person and online) at Sotheby’s and Christie’s. All in all, the energy level this week feels familiar, even if the format and context are anything but the usual.