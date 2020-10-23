Paris Maintains Art Market Momentum despite FIAC Cancellation

That split menu of global and niche fairs will likely be accompanied by refined online sales strategies. “There’s no way that we would go back to the way we presented art online before this necessity arose,” Ropac said. “But I also feel this crisis taught us how important our galleries are. I always believed very much in brick-and-mortar because I think artworks and artists deserve their work to be shown under the ideal circumstances, which we provide in our galleries.”

Galleries have pulled together this Paris Art Week to show work in the most ideal circumstances possible given the context. Unique initiatives like LE PARI(S) have taken shape, some fairs and auction houses have found creative ways to forge ahead, institutions are opening their doors, and somehow, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in France, Paris is buzzing. The threats posed by the pandemic may even have helped forge a stronger template for future art weeks in the City of Lights.