The Paternity Saga That Dug Up Salvador Dali, Explained

Abel previously argued that Dalí had a “clandestine love affair” with her mother, Antonia Martínez de Haro, in the 1950s while she was his employee in the artist’s summer home in Port Lligat on the coast of Spain. While Abel grew up Figueres, the same town as Dalí, she said she never approached him directly. She claimed to have found out about the affair from her mother and grandmother.

A divorced mother of four who worked as a tarot-card reader for a Spanish Television station in Girona, Abel referred to Dalí as her “father” and hoped to change her surname to Dalí. Despite claiming not to be motivated by potential inheritance, Abel stood to gain a fourth of Dalí’s vast estate—which, according to her lawyer Enrique Blazquez, under Catalan law included “copyright, paintings, and everything else”—should she be certified as his biological daughter. The New York Times reported in 2015 that Dalí left hundreds of millions of euros in paintings to the Spanish government.

This is not the first case Abel brought involving a famous individual. Disgruntled and insulted by an alleged allusion to her in the 2003 novel Soldados de Salamina, Absel sued writer Javier Cercas for €‎700,000 in 2005. The court of Girona, however, dismissed the case.

The most recent, and likely final, test in the long-running patrimony saga came following two prior inconclusive DNA tests. The first was in in 2007 and utilized materials from the deceased artist’s death mask. Abel subsequently turned to Robert Descharnes, a friend and biographer of Dalí, to facilitate yet another genetic test employing medical samples. Those results again proved inconclusive.

But Abel argued that she had never received the aforementioned results, which she claimed actually proved her case. Descharnes’s son Nicolas not only refuted her claim about the results, but also told Spanish international news agency EFE in 2008 that “no relation between this woman and Salvador Dalí” existed.