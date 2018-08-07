Creativity
From Paul Klee to Alexander Calder, 7 Artists Who Created Inventive Toys
In the art world, artists must often come to terms with the changing market, and creating work can become serious business. But there is an intrinsically playful element of the creative process, which celebrates limitless imagination and childlike exploration. It seems fitting, then, that many well-known artists were known to create toys for children. While some of these artists pursued toy-making alongside developments in their broader art practices, others found that the two modes of creation were indistinguishable.
Particularly during the first half of the 20th century, as artists grappled with enormous political and social changes, some aimed to mold young minds through educational toys that were mass-produced for children everywhere. Other toys created during this era were intended purely for fun, made by artists for their own children or grandchildren, while they also reflect revolutionary strides in modern art.
Pablo Picasso, Petit Cheval (ca. 1960)
With his revolutionary
One of his most well-known toys, however, is the horse he made for his grandson Bernard in the early 1960s. Standing around two feet tall and perched on four wheels, the toy was made to be ridden by the toddling Bernard (who has recalled attempting just that). The horse is made up of six pieces of metal TV-table legs, with eyes drawn on; its angular, abstracted form aligned well with Picasso’s larger oeuvre.
Alexander Calder, Circus (1926–31)
Whitney Museum of American Art for 35 years, and is the subject of
In over 200 live presentations of his circus, Calder used strings, air hoses, and levers to animate dozens of figurines inside a miniature ring, set to grandiose recorded music. Calder operated the characters—which were made from wood, wire, leather, and cork—in sequential acts, for audiences that included fellow artists like
While the pieces could originally be neatly contained in two suitcases, later it required five. The set grew to include acrobats, clowns, a ringmaster, an elephant, a lion trainer, a dancer, a horse and standing rider, a chariot race, and more, all based on real-life circus performers of the day. Many of the figurines—like the lion, with its simplified wire body and shaggy, fabric mane and tail—not only reveal Calder’s playful approach, but also echo the well-known wire sculptures he developed around the same time. Reviewed by critics as a serious art form when it was first performed in Paris, the Circus is a significant part of Calder’s body of work, and brought the joy of toys to adult audiences.
Renate Müller, “Therapeutic Toys” (1960s–present)
Anyone who has ever owned a stuffed animal knows their potential for comfort and companionship. Over half a century ago, German artist
Today, Müller shows her creations in the gallery setting, where they attract serious collectors. Yet while in school at Sonneberg Polytechnic for Toy Design in the 1960s, Müller learned to strive for simplicity, and her forms, colors, and materials have consistently adhered to that mantra over the decades.
Joaquín Torres-García, “Juguetes Transformables” (ca. 1917–30)
Along with
Alongside his cerebral art practice, beginning around 1917, Torres-García also created dozens of different children’s toys, which he intended to be both recreational and educational. He based his oil-painted wooden figures on turn-of-the-century pedagogical theories that valued active learning, and through which avant-garde artists strove to teach a new generation how to realize utopian ideals in the aftermath of World War I. Through mass production, Torres-García disseminated his designs for what he called juguetes transformables (transformable toys). The figurines—including people, vehicles, and farm and circus animals—were made from various wooden pieces that children could assemble in different arrangements to hone their own creativity and construction skills. Their simple shapes and caricature-like detailing cleverly veil the serious intentions behind their creation.
Paul Klee, “Puppets” (1916–25)
Along with Picasso, described his own childhood drawings as his "most significant" artwork up until that point. He also cherished drawings made by his son Felix, for whom he created toys, including a cast of hand puppets, to nurture the boy's creativity. Beginning with a group of eight that were based on the popular German puppets Kasper and Gretel—characters that were similar to the British Punch and Judy toys—Klee made some 50 puppets from 1916 to 1925, which Felix used to perform shows in their apartment.
Simultaneously adorable and ominous, the puppets were made of plaster and—like Klee’s few sculptural artworks—incorporate found materials like beef bones, nutshells, and electrical plugs. They are strange, somewhat totemic creatures with haphazard costumes—apt vehicles for the satirical, politically driven shows that Felix later put on as a young student at the
Alma Siedhoff-Buscher, Small Ship-Building Game (1923)
Ship Building Toy by Alma Siedhoff-Buscher. Photo by Leon NEAL/AFP/Getty Images.
Beginning in 1922, Alma Siedhoff-Buscher was a student at the Bauhaus, studying under Klee and
Closer in form and material to her furniture was her Small Ship-Building Game (1923), a mass-produced set of 22 assorted wooden triangular and rectangular blocks that children could use to assemble a toy ship. Painted in the Bauhaus’s signature primary hues (red, yellow, blue), as well as green and white, the pieces could be arranged into numerous combinations, with the educational aim of strengthening children’s inventive capacities. Soon after their roll-out, Siedhoff-Buscher’s furniture and toys were shown at conferences for daycare staff and kindergarten instructors, helping to advance the Bauhaus’s desire to use design to positively influence the next generation on a day-to-day basis.
Lyonel Feininger, City at the Edge of the World (1925–55)
Lyonel Feininger, Town at the End of the World, 1919-50. Photo by Joachim Hiltmann, Stanislaw Rowinski, Andreas Torneberg / MKG Hamburg. Courtesy of Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg.
At age 16, American-born
Playful and sketch-like, the figures (the largest of which is a little under four inches tall) are painted in bright reds, pinks, blues, and oranges, and are made from rough-cut, unpolished wood. Feininger originally made the hand-carved pieces for his three sons, including photographer
Rachel Lebowitz