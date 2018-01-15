What Do People Want to See in 2018? Images of Silence and Solitude

But they’re focusing first on silence and solitude, a theme that resonates beyond 2017’s bombastic political arena. In 2016, a study revealed that the average American spends more than 10 hours a day in front of screens—significantly more time than they spend sleeping. “We have an overwhelming amount of information” at our fingertips, Milis notes. “So we’re finding this increase in people wanting to unplug, both literally and metaphorically, to simplify and to really just take a few deep breaths and get your own thoughts back, rather than having your thoughts and ideas be constantly hammered by so much information.”

Artists throughout history likely wouldn’t have contested the importance of peace and quiet for artmaking, either. Sculptor Louise Bourgeois had little patience for idle chatter. “Solitude, a rest from responsibilities, and peace of mind, will do you more good than the atmosphere of the studio and the conversations which, generally speaking, are a waste of time," she wrote to a friend in 1938.

Artist Agnes Martin, famed for leaving the New York art world to paint in solitude in New Mexico, put it even more succinctly. “The best things in life,” she once said, “happen to you when you’re alone.”