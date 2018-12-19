This spring, when actor-comedian Donald Glover released the music video for his rapper alter-ego Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” it set the internet ablaze. Glover and filmmaker Hiro Murai, a longtime collaborator, had created an utterly engrossing and disturbing masterpiece. In four minutes, the duo summed up the troubling undercurrent in America’s racial climate in a beautiful but often-brutal spectacle: Violence erupts around Glover as he moves through the video, his gestures and choreography referencing Jim Crow, minstrel shows, and viral internet dances. Glover himself ruthlessly executes witnesses to his performance.

In 48 hours, the video racked up more than 30 million views (to date, it has been watched over 445 million times). Viewers, knowing there was a wealth of symbolism to unpack, were hungry for critical analysis; seemingly every major publication—from The New Yorker and NPR to Dazed and Complex—responded with its own take. When was the last time a music video required such meticulous dissection? Before, Glover had enjoyed a dedicated fanbase for his music, but after “This Is America,” he had everyone’s attention.

The “This Is America” video dovetailed with the end of the second season of the FX show Atlanta, created by and starring Glover, who plays Earn, a man trying to find himself as he manages his cousin’s rap career in the eponymous city. The comedy-drama, which is almost entirely directed by Murai, has solidified its barrier-breaking power.

Atlanta is about black life in America, but it also embraces the uncanny—particularly in this year’s season. In one episode, deep loss and existential dread color rapper Paper Boi’s disorienting journey through the woods; in another, Glover wears whiteface to play the bizarre, wealthy recluse Teddy Perkins, the episode leaning into the same mix of eeriness, humor, and acute racial symbolism that powered the 2017 hit film Get Out. (Someone, not Glover, dressed up as Perkins at the 2018 Emmys, continuing the character’s unsettling narrative.) It’s a world that only Glover and Murai could imagine—their collaboration has been one of the most potent forces in entertainment this year.