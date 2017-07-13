Pepe’s Creator Is Trying to Save His Lovable Stoner Frog from the Alt-Right

Trying to determine exactly why this particular frog was politically co-opted is a Sisyphean task—but Claartje van Dijk, a curator at the International Center of Photography in New York, has a few tentative theories. Earlier this year, she co-curated a section of an exhibition that focused on the rightwing use of memes, many of which included an appropriated Pepe.

She posits that the frog’s comic book lifestyle—“hanging out with the boys, drinking beer, eating pizza”—had an edge of machismo that the so-called alt-right and beyond responded to.

There are more esoteric factors to consider as well, van Dijk says—like the right wing’s fondness for “Kek,” which is both a frog-headed Egyptian god and a variation of “lol” in the game World of Warcraft. The meme, she says, “morphed into Pepe as a God, and then developed into memes with Donald Trump as a God or Emperor.”

I asked van Dijk if she thinks, as some have suggested, that the right wing is just better at this stuff than progressives—quicker with memes, savvier with hashtags. “I think that’s partly true, but it’s also that if you use a shock effect you get a stronger response,” she says. “A meme may have political value, but if it doesn’t have that shock it doesn’t necessarily stay in your mind as much.”

“I think it’s just the nature of anonymous people on the internet, and troll culture,” Furie says, when I reach him via telephone. The initial abusive or offensive Pepe memes, he believes, were “more of a disgustingly playful way to maintain some grasp on Pepe as being ‘their’ thing.” Somewhere along the way, that playfulness descended fully into the gutter.