Can Anything Be Performance Art?

From Joseph Beuys cozying up with coyotes to Amalia Ulman pulling a Kardashian-grade Instagram takeover, “performance art” seems to only be limited by what its audience is willing to designate as such. Outside the conventional art world, the mantle of performance has been taken up by the famous (Solange’s much heralded Guggenheim takeover) and the infamous (the lawyer of alt-right misinformation king and Infowars founder Alex Jones attempting to offload his client’s on-air hate speech as an elaborate performance piece).

So how can you separate out the genuine from the inauthentic, and why does performance continue to straddle these boundaries? Is it the synchrony between our increasingly accelerated lifestyles and the ephemeral, reactive nature of performance art? Is it because the medium is particularly well-suited to the protest movements, urgency, and ambiguity framing our global politics? And how have new media and post-internet aesthetics redefined the look, feel, and political potential of performance art in the 21st century?

Answering these myriad questions means tracing the history of performance. Beginning with the so-called “performative turn” of the 1960s, which built up the medium’s (literal) street cred as a boundary-defying movement that would radically redefine the future of art in the second half of the 20th century, we track the evolution of performance and speculate on the reasons behind its impact today.

The Grandparents of Modern Performance