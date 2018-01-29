The Perils of a Man Painting Naked Women in 2018

Understandably, Kauper was hesitant to tackle the oft-tread, fraught topic that he explores in an exhibition called, quite simply, “Women.” (In case you haven’t heard, many American women are currently ordering a major overhaul of how men relate to their bodies, #metoo.) Sitting in his Bedford-Stuyvesant studio, which doubles as his home, Kauper thoughtfully explained his well-founded reticence—and his ultimate decision to subvert taboo. For the duration of our interview, the artist’s current project—a large-scale female nude painted against a brushy blue background—gazed beyond us.

When Kauper finished graduate school in 1995, he says, painting was experiencing a major return to figuration. Artists such as John Currin, Lisa Yuskavage, and Will Cotton were rendering the female nude in work that evoked desire. In divergent manners, so too were Wangechi Mutu and Martin Eder. Kauper says he was “pointedly uninterested in participating” in that discourse. He turned, instead, to the male nude. Kauper painted hockey players, clothed and naked. He painted himself unclothed. He also painted lavishly-dressed divas—and even Barack and Michelle Obama—in suburban environments. A sense of humor imbued many of these works; he never seemed to be taking himself too seriously.

Around 2010, Kauper says, he considered the “prohibition” he’d put on his art and “thought maybe that’s a problem, to tell yourself you can’t do something. Maybe there could be something interesting to come out of why you don’t want to do something, and how you can do it in spite of that.” He attempted to destabilize the division between the two camps he saw female nudes fall into: works about objectification or desire, and works that actively rebelled against such portrayals. In this second group, he mentions such feminist artists as Joan Semmel, Betty Tompkins, and Dotty Attie, who hoped to reclaim the subject by rendering female sexuality and desire with their own hands.