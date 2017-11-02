Podcast
The Artsy Podcast, No. 54: Petra Collins and Marilyn Minter Talk Feminism and Horror Flicks
By Artsy Editors
Nov 2, 2017 4:47 pm

“I love family photos, but not in the way most people love them. My love for them is like my love for reality TV.” That’s how artist Petra Collins begins her latest book Coming of Age, which hit shelves earlier this week.

On this episode, we’re joined by Collins and fellow artist Marilyn Minter to discuss both family snapshots and reality television—plus, feminism, horror flicks, and what fashion photography can do that art can’t.

This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by artists Petra Collins and Marilyn Minter. It was produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.

Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free

Cover image: Portrait of Petra Collins by Nguan. Courtesy of Petra Collins; Portrait of Marilyn Minter by Nadya Waslyko. Courtesy of Marilyn Minter.

