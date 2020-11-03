The average sale price for Guston’s early work, from auctions held between 1990 and 2020, is just $21,938. There also seems to be less contemporary demand for those early works at auction, with just two works offered in 2019 and only one thus far in 2020—all three failed to sell.

“Very little has been on the market from this period of his oeuvre, so a comparison is difficult,” said Payot.

Guston’s early work “doesn’t circulate enough to establish a track record,” explained Davis. “There’s not a lot of major pre-Ab-Ex work remaining in private collections, and a lot of the important early work was site-specific.”



