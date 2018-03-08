Phillips Notches Its Best Sale Ever with Record-Breaking Bradford and £42 Million Picasso

Anchored by a stunning Picasso painting and a ravishing Matisse sculpture, Phillips 20th Century & Contemporary Art evening sale broke into the big leagues with the firm’s best-ever sale Thursday night, which pulled in £97.8 million ($135.1 million), nearly seven times its total from the previous spring sale in London.

Only four of the 48 lots offered failed to sell, for a trim buy-in rate by lot of eight percent. The hammer tally of £84.5 million, before fees, blasted past the high presale estimate of £73.1 million.

The record result dwarfed last March’s £14.6 million total for the 23 lots sold and clipped the previous $117-million high achieved by the house in its Carte Blanche curated sale in November 2010. Twelve of the 44 lots that sold Thursday night went for over one million pounds; and of those, four exceeded five million pounds. Fifteen of the lots that sold were backed by financial guarantees, 13 with help from third parties and two from Phillips itself.

The last evening sale of London’s spring auction week opened with Jack Whitten’s acrylic, coal, and gold leaf on canvas abstraction Bright Moments: For R.R. Kirk (1995), an homage to the jazz great Rahsaan Roland Kirk and part of the artist’s “Black Monoliths” series, which sold for £270,000 (£333,000 with fees) at an estimate of £200,000-300,000. It was the first time a work by the artist, who died in January at age 78, appeared in an evening London auction.

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s expressionist double-portrait of two standing female figures, Politics (2005), executed in oil on canvas, went for an estimate-topping £220,000 (£273,000 with fees). Formerly in the Saatchi Collection, the painting had last sold at Sotheby’s London in October 2013 for £52,500.