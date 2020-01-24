Raised in Singapore, Zhuang experienced a restricted social life in her home. “Being traditional Asian parents, they didn’t really give me the freedom to do what normal children do,” the photographer said. “Most of the time I was at home—I didn’t have the experience of simple things like sleepovers.” Zhuang longed for a girl gang of her own. “It was quite a lonely childhood for me and I didn’t really have that many friends.”

When Zhuang began studying photography at Falmouth University in the U.K. region of Cornwall, she began to find her footing. “When I was growing up, I was kind of lost in a sense where I didn’t know who I really was and where I was going with my life,” she said. Zhuang explained that she didn’t truly experience the sense of becoming a woman until she left for college. “I wanted to show that visually,” she said.